Peacemaker is coming to the Mortal Kombat series.
The character is portrayed by former 16-time world champion John Cena, who landed the role in 2021 in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Gunn and Cena would collaborate again on a Peacemaker television series, which became a hit on the MAX streaming service.
Now Peacemaker will be a playable character in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 fighting game, which is set to release this September. Joining him will be other popular caped crusaders Homelander and Omni-Man, all who can be seen in the game’s latest trailer that dropped at Comic-Con.
Justice. Their way.
Homelander, Peacemaker, and Omni-Man are coming to Mortal Kombat 1 in the Kombat Pack Roster alongside Quan Chi, Ermac and Takeda. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/jCfSuFSFC7
— IGN (@IGN) July 22, 2023