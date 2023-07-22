Peacemaker is coming to the Mortal Kombat series.

The character is portrayed by former 16-time world champion John Cena, who landed the role in 2021 in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Gunn and Cena would collaborate again on a Peacemaker television series, which became a hit on the MAX streaming service.

Now Peacemaker will be a playable character in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 fighting game, which is set to release this September. Joining him will be other popular caped crusaders Homelander and Omni-Man, all who can be seen in the game’s latest trailer that dropped at Comic-Con.