Dragon Lee had an amazing day meeting the great Rey Mysterio.

The NXT star took to Twitter to comment on his interaction with the lucha-libre legend, whom he spoke with in a digital exclusive during last night’s WWE SmackDown. Lee even calls out Dominik Mysterio (Rey’s son) and indicates that he will be coming for Dom’s NXT North American Championship.

Today was certainly an amazing day…@reymysterio thank you for your advice @DomMysterio35. I have your dad’s permission to dethrone you.

Lee signed with WWE at the tail end of 2022 and began wrestling on NXT at the April 1st Stand & Deliver premium live event during WrestleMania 39 weekend. Check out his tweet, along with the video of his interaction with Mysterio, below.