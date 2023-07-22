Kurt Angle once again acknowledges Roman Reigns.

The Olympic Hero spoke about the Tribal Chief on the latest edition of his podcast, where he predicted that Reigns could break John Cena’s world title record unless he leaves for Hollywood. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

On John Cena’s success in WWE:

John Cena, he was maybe two or three years in the business by this time, and here he is on top. I mean, this kid picked it up very quickly, and he had arguably the best career in WWE history. He did win sixteen World Heavyweight Titles in WWE specifically. No one’s ever done that.

Thinks Roman Reigns could break Cena’s record unless he leaves WWE for Hollywood:

He’s going to break the record. If he doesn’t skip and go to Hollywood and become a movie star, which I think he’s going to do.

