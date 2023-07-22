The Miz believes GUNTHER is on a historic Intercontinental Championship run.

The A-Lister spoke about the Ring General during a recent interview with ComicBook Nation, where he explained why GUNTHER’s I.C. title reign is making the belt relevant again.

I think he’s doing with the Intercontinental Championship what exactly he should be doing with it and that is making it relevant, making it prestigious, being involved in meaningful storylines and making it mean something. He is at a level now where if he dropped the title, he’s in a mix for a WWE Championship and that’s what I always felt that title was supposed to be, not necessarily a stepping stone, but it was a title that builds you and builds you until you’re almost level with the World Heavyweight Championship.

Miz later predicts who he thinks might dethrone GUNTHER for the I.C. title, naming Drew McIntyre, a man he beat, as the top contender.

Once that title is dropped, or you can even go and have two titles, the world title and the Intercontinental. So I think he’s doing a great job. Who will unseat him? You’ve got Drew McIntyre going for it, he’s a very viable person. I remember back in the pandemic era, he was unstoppable in a WWE ring, except for me. I beat him for the WWE Championship, second reign. But who’s counting?

