Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Taz joining TNA Wrestling in 2009.

“Oh, everybody was excited. He was a big name. He was gonna be a commentator, and Taaz was really good at it. And knowing that he was coming into the company as I said, he was a huge name, and people were excited about it, Man. He is really good at talking. The guy was a great promo guy when he wrestled, probably the best in ECW. I knew that he would be able to transfer over to the commentary just because of how good he was on the microphone. Yeah.”

Angle also talked about the loaded TNA roster in 2009:

“You know what? We were loaded. The ratings were pretty good. I mean, they weren’t incredible, not compared to WWE, but our ratings were up. And because we had such a loaded roster, it was really cool to see all these guys sign with the company that followed me. I would have to say that I followed Sting. He was there first, but I came there, and then everybody else started following suit, and before I knew it, it seemed like a half WWE and half TNA locker room.”

