The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Young Bucks & Hangman Page) beat Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli), Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC in a Blood & Guts match this week on AEW Dynamite.

Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience, including Kota Ibushi.

“For most of you going, ‘Who the f*ck is that?’ Kota ‘Idouchi’ is a fellow sex toy and child wrestler from the Orient, who is now a former best friend and tag team partner and member of the Golden Lovers pairing with Kenny. He’s another guy that a bunch of these mentally challenged individuals that think that this kind of wrestling gets over, just think is just swell. Ol’ Kota, ‘Idouchi’ himself. He’s one of the great ones.”

“You can watch him on video on the Internet wrestling sex dolls, six-year-old children, while they have matches where they all dress up as I Dream of Jeannie, and bunches of them just stand around and stick their fingers up other guys asses over and over in a circle. It’s amazing the talent that this nitwit piece of sh*t possesses.”