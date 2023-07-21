Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed critics of his work as an NXT commentator.

“You know, I get a lot of praise, you know, for my commentary on NXT, but I get so many people that kill me on a regular basis, you know, they’re like the worst commentator in the history of the world, you know. But for me, I just say, man, they just want my job. They just wish they were me. That’s the way I look at it. You know? People are gonna be cruel, man. I just think I guess I’m just glad I didn’t have to grow up in this social media world. But when I was a kid, I used to get in fights all the time because kids would call me Booger instead of Booker. You know? So I can only imagine what, you know, they would call me if I had social media, you know? So it’s crazy, man. Young people, man. Try to get past this, man. It’s life. Seriously.”

