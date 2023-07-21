Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Barry Windham, who found success in the NWA/WCW and was a member of The Four Horsemen.

“Barry was just really good at anything he did. I think he was probably a better babyface because, I mean, he’s six foot what? Six? 6’6, 2 60, like a gazelle. He floated around that ring. Handsome guy, good looking guy, just a tailor-made baby face. He had all the tools, but you know, as a heel, you know, it, I don’t know. I just had a preference for a bear as a baby face. Yeah, it’s not that he was not a good heel, he was, but he is just so established in everyone’s mind as to be the ultimate baby face. It felt like this switch might have been just one too many.”

