On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about a wide range of topics including The Steiner Brothers in WWE in 1993. Here are the highlights:

On WWE bringing in smaller wrestlers and how Vince McMahon looked at bodies:

“I had a decent body, but I never looked like, you know, it’s like I didn’t look like I came off a muscle and fitness magazine either. I was a great in-ring worker performer, uh, you know, I had a decent body. That’s one of the things Vince said to me when I signed with him. He says, ‘I want you to be visible in the gym.’ I worked out a lot more then than I did.”

On his first impressions of the Steiner Brothers:

“Oh, they were great. They were great. They were great to work with. I think his brothers, they probably had, I mean, they’re brothers, right? They’re gonna move ha they’re gonna end up having more issues with each other than they are anybody else but no, I mean, not only were they both good workers, but they were, they both have an excellent amateur background.”

