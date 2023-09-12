Brian Cage is riding the wave of success that is AEW.

The Mogul Embassy member spoke about his company during a recent interview with PROGRESS Wrestling, who chatted with the Machine to promote his upcoming appearances for them. Cage would get asked about the success of AEW All In from Wembley Stadium and how he and other members of the AEW roster were feeling about it. Here is what he had to say:

It was a huge victory for the company as a whole. The locker room is elated about it. I love it too because so many people were like “They can’t fill it up” and we packed it, set a record and now all of a sudden those people are really quiet about it.

Cage would later hype his rubber match with Adam “Hangman” Page, which is happening on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.

My match with Hangman Page at Double or Nothing is one of my favorite matches I’ve had in AEW and besides wanting a different outcome on Wednesday, I hope we can outshine our last two matches.

Back in July Cage did an interview about his physical appearance and claimed that some fans dislike him because he is built more like a WWE star than anything else. You can read about that here.