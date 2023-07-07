Brian Cage has proven himself as a worthy competitor in AEW, but the Machine still feels under-appreciated by the AEW fanbase.

The Mogul Embassy Member and one-third of the ROH Six-Man tag team champions spoke on this topic during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. Cage would get asked about whether he feels like fans look down on him, something he immediately says yes to. He believes that the reason is because he has attributes that are popular in WWE.

In certain regards, yes. With our core audience at AEW, I feel they almost hate on me because of all those attributes [size, charisma, mic work, athleticism], I almost feel like that screams WWE.

Cage reiterates his earlier point, adding that the AEW fanbase is more likely to cheer for an underdog like Darby Allin then someone of his physical stature.

In some regards, it’s almost like anti-me, ‘He doesn’t belong here. He’s too jacked, he does this,’ which are all positives in my book, but it feels like ‘I’m on the wrong team.’ I can toot my own horn and say, they can’t be me, so they’d rather attach on to a Darby Allin or someone they can live more viciously through as opposed to someone like me.

Tonight’s AEW Rampage will feature Cage teaming up with Big Bill to battle Matt Sydal and Trent in an opening round match of the Blind Eliminator tournament. You can check out the full Rampage lineup by clicking here.

