Adam Cole gives his thoughts on AEW Fight Forever.

The company star and avid gamer spoke about Fight Forever during a recent interview on Superstar Crossover, where he discusses the game’s accessibility and user friendly gameplay. Cole says that even Britt Baker, who doesn’t play many video games, was able to pick it up and figure it out rather quickly.

I love the accessibility. What I mean by this is the game is so fun to play. Not only that, it’s easy to learn. So me and Britt were playing Fight Forever and she doesn’t really play many video games at all. Within 30 seconds, she figured out how to play.

Cole later reiterates his earlier point, adding that elite gamers will be able to have some very competitive matchups whenever they clash with one another.

So I love the idea of it being a game that again, that is very very easy to learn, but there is so much detail within the game that two elite-level players, no pun intended, going against each other could make for some really awesome, intricate, competitive matches. I love how accessible the game is.

AEW recently released footage of the Stadium Stampede game mode that is being added to Fight Forever very soon. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)