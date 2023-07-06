Stadium Stampede is coming to AEW Fight Forever.

The official AEW Games Twitter account has announced that the Stadium Stampede game mode will release “soon” and will be a free download for Fight Forever owners. They also share gameplay footage that shows off what players can expect from the game mode as 30 wrestlers will compete in a “Battle Royale” war inside a stadium where only one can survive.

30 wrestlers enter the stadium. Only one can reign supreme. Stadium Stampede "Battle Royale" mode is a FREE download coming soon to #AEWFightForever! pic.twitter.com/e5FhdKRGdS — AEW Games (@AEWGames) July 6, 2023

Former AEW Champion Kenny Omega recently stated in an interview that Stadium Stampede would be coming to Fight Forever and that he thinks people are going to have a lot of fun with it. Wrestling Headlines recently played through the game and released a compilation of every wrestler’s finisher. You can check that out below, or click here to read our review of the game.