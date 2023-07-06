Veteran Superstar John Cena had a chat with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley backstage at The O2 Arena in London during WWE Money In the Bank.

Cena tweeted the viral clip to his TikTok page and seemingly applauded Ripley with the caption as he wrote, “[clapping emoji] [UK flag emoji] @Rhea Ripley”

The clip has almost 3 million views on Cena’s TikTok account, with a few million more on copies tweeted out by the official WWE Twitter account and numerous fan pages. Ripley has not commented on the backstage moment with Cena but she did re-tweet a copy, and she re-posted WWE’s copy to her Instagram Stories.

WWE asked fans on Instagram, “What do you think they were talking about? [thinking emoji]”

WWE added on Twitter, “John Cena, meet Mami! [smirking face emoji]”

Cena a surprise appearance in London on Saturday, his since losing to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. Cena helped the UK fans make a case for a future WrestleMania in London, but was then interrupted by Grayson Waller. Waller ended up attacking Cena, but the segment ended with Cena taking Waller out with an Attitude Adjustment. Ripley did not wrestle at Money In the Bank, but she did accompany Dominik Mysterio to the ring for his loss to Cody Rhodes. She retained over Natalya two nights later on RAW, in a match that was praised by many. You can click here for backstage news and more from the match.

You can see the aforementioned clip below:

