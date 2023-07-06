AEW is set to make its debut in one of the biggest pro-wrestling cities in the world, Montreal.

The news was broken by wrestling historian and former WWE commentator Pat Laprade, who wrote the following on Twitter: “I spoke to multiple sources and AEW would make its long awaited Montreal debut on December 5 and December 6 at the Bell Center. Wednesday will be Dynamite and Rampage, and the Tuesday show should be Collision and ROH.”

The Bell Center has been the home of many notable pro wrestling events. This year’s WWE Elimination Chamber, which featured Sami Zayn challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship in the main event, took place from the venue.

AEW is currently doing a tour in Canada and have held several marquee events in the Great White North over the last year, including the recent Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view done in conjunction with NJPW. AEW plans on concluding their annual Owen Hart Memorial tournament in Hart’s hometown of Calgary later this summer. Check out Laprade’s post below.