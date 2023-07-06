Impact Wrestling has announced that the Digital Media Title will be on the line during the Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show.

Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry will defend his title at Slammiversary against Kenny King, who will have Sheldon Jean in his corner.

The official match preview notes, “For the past several weeks, Kenny King has been a thorn in the side of Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry. After Hendry made quick work of King’s protégé, Sheldon Jean, King laid in wait as Hendry successfully defended his title against Yuya Uemura. But tensions really began to escalate when Hendry debuted his newest music video, which highlighted King’s past as a male stripper. On Countdown to Slammiversary, King will receive the opportunity he’s been waiting for when he challenges Hendry for the Digital Media Title. Hendry has been on a roll since becoming the champion of the world wide web but can King dethrone the musical master?”

Hendry worked several 2018 Impact tapings in Canada, the UK and Mexico, but made his in-ring return in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound For Glory 2022. He won the Digital Media Title in his third singles match back, defeating Brian Myers on the November 10, 2022 episode. Since then he has retained over Shera, Moose, Matt Cardona, Moose again in a Dot Combat Match, Myers, Jean, Dirty Dango, Dango again, Yuya Uemura, Eddie Edwards, and Moose a third time.

Hendry is the fifth Impact Digital Media Champion in history, and has held the title for 238 recognized days and counting. The next best reign is Cardona with 127 days, while Myers had 113 days, inaugural champion Jordynne Grace had 90 days with the strap, and Rich Swann had just 30 days, so Hendry is being booked to be a much stronger Digital Media Champion.

The 2023 Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, July 15 from the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The thirty-minute Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show will air live and for free at 7:30pm ET via FITE, Impact Plus, and YouTube. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Lio Rush vs. Chris Sabin (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) vs. Moose and Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly vs. The Coven (KiLynn King, Taylor Wilde) (c)

Ultimate X Match

Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Kevin Knight vs. Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham

Winner receives a future X-Division Title shot at the time and place of their choosing.

Scott D’Amore and PCO vs. Bully Ray and Steve Maclin

Special Enforcer: NHL Legend Darren McCarty

Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry (c)

