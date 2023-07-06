Veteran pro wrestler Colt Cabana is back in the mix at AEW.

Cabana’s last AEW TV appearance came in November 2022, but a new report from Fightful Select notes that he was back to work for AEW at this week’s AEW Dynamite in Edmonton.

Cabana is reportedly now working for AEW as a producer/coach, but there’s no word yet on which match he helped out with last night. There’s also no word yet on if Cabana is back temporarily, but sources indicated that he will be around more often.

Colt has been largely from AEW since All Out in September 2022, when he was mentioned by former friend CM Punk in his infamous post-show press conference speech that included comments on their long-time friendship and subsequent falling out. Punk recently returned to AEW and is mainly working on the Collision show.

Cabana’s last wrestled for AEW on the November 2, 2022 Dynamite, where he appeared as a surprise challenger to then-ROH World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho. Cabana then worked the April 12 ROH TV tapings, but came up short against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. Cabana has worked a few indie matches since then.

It remains to be seen if Cabana will continue to wrestle for AEW/ROH.

