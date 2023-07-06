WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the most must-see entrances from 2023. The list includes Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, Michelle McCool, Dominik Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Edge, John Cena and more. Check out the full list and video below.

10. Rey Mysterio with Snoop Dogg from WrestleMania 39

9. American Badass version of The Undertaker from RAW XXX

8. Michelle McCool enters through the crowd from the Royal Rumble

7. Sami Zayn’s homecoming from the SmackDown before Elimination Chamber

6. “Brood” Edge from WrestleMania 39

5. John Cena with Make-A-Wish Kids from WrestleMania 39

4. Pat McAfee returns at the Royal Rumble

3. Dominik Mysterio has a police escort at WrestleMania 39

2. Bad Bunny at Backlash in Puerto Rico

1. Logan Paul on a zipline at WrestleMania 39