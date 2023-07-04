Kenny Omega confirms a very special addition to AEW Fight Forever.

The Cleaner spoke about the recently released video game during an interview with Uproxx, where he confirmed that Stadium Stampede will be added to Fight Forever at some point in the near future. Omega also says that he’s incredibly excited to see how people react to Fight Forever because the ideas they have for the mode are very unique.

There is always going to be additions to this game. You haven’t seen anything yet. You’ve seen a little bit, but you haven’t seen a lot of things that I’m very excited for. There’s something in particular coming up that, it’s sort of been leaked a little bit, so the Stadium Stampede mode I’m very excited for and I think people are going to have a lot of fun. It’s something so incredibly unique and I think it’s going to be great.

Not officially announced yet but apparently AEW: Fight Forever

has an online Stadium Stampede match type using the Battle Pass! "A Battle Royale style mode pitting together up to 30 players at once. Fight within a massive stadium and aim to be the last wrestler standing!" pic.twitter.com/25FfrSN1Ql — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) June 27, 2023

Later, Omega reveals that new additions to the roster, as well as custom parts for CAW will be coming in an update as well.

The roster, we’re going to add bodies to the roster as well. Custom parts for create a wrestler, all that stuff. I can’t wait to share more announcements with people and to see more of the roster, more match types and see the videos turn up online for how people are enjoying it.

Elsewhere in the interview, Omega spoke about his war against Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door 2 and how he felt okay taking the Tiger Driver 91 maneuver. You can read about that here.