Kenny Omega knows his limitations, but he also knows what it takes to tell a story inside the ring.

The Cleaner spoke on this topic during a new interview with Uproxx, where he was asked about his recent showdown with Will Ospreay from Forbidden Door 2 and how he was on the receiving end of the Tiger Driver 91 from the Aerial Assassin, a move that many deem too dangerous to even attempt. Omega begins by saying that level of danger only adds to the incredible story he and Ospreay were trying to tell.

Hopefully it leaves fans questioning is he okay? It’s all about the match. We’re battling in that ring and I want you to go along for the ride with us. If they thought everything else in that match was just the worst shit they’ve ever seen in their life, but that one moment, got them for a second, ‘He’s not going to kick out, he’s not going to get up, they better get the gurney, call in the fucking airlift,’ that’s perfect. And if I had a whole match of those types of reactions, even better. It’s all part of my job, it’s all part of my profession. These are things that I take a lot of pride in and I think that’s why when I went into this match, there’s a lot of physical and mental preparation that goes into it because I was really preparing myself to wow the crowd to this kind of level.

Omega later reassures listeners that he’s always taking his own health into consideration and that he would never attempt anything he didn’t trust that he could perform safely, adding that he has big plans for his life after wrestling.

People that wanted to shit on something or people that want to frown upon something, or for people that want to say, ‘Well, if it were me, I wouldn’t have done that.’ I didn’t get to where I was by being able to do things that everyone else could do. I realized, and I recognized that I do have special talents that maybe not everyone else can do. Without revealing too much, I think a lot about my health. I think a lot about life after wrestling. I think a lot about my current life. I think about next week’s Dynamite and the week after that. I would never do something I didn’t trust myself in performing 100 percent.

