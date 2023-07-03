Bayley is incredibly proud of what Damage CTRL has accomplished in WWE.

The former Grand-Slam Champion spoke about her group, which features herself, Dakota Kai, and the 2023 Money In The Bank winner IYO Sky, during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes. When Bayley was asked about what Damage CTRL has accomplished since their debut at last year’s SummerSlam she had this to say:

I’m so proud. I’m so proud of us. I’m so proud of them. They’ve been former two-time Women’s Tag Team Champions. They’ve been at WrestleMania, wrestling Trish Stratus and Lita. They have just impressed me, and I hope the whole world sees how much potential they still have, and we have a lot left to do.

Bayley later states that all three members have nearly 15 years of professional wrestling experience, adding that there is nothing that she has taught SKY and Kai as they know what it takes to make it in this industry.

Dakota, IYO, and I have all wrestled the same amount of time, like 15 years each, which gives us 45 years of experience altogether. So it’s not like I’m teaching them anything new. It’s kind of like I was in the door already, and I was like, ‘Come on, guys, let’s go.’ It was just one of those things, but I learn from them every single day.

