WWE superstar Bayley recently joined PW Mania to hype up tomorrow’s Money In The Bank premium live event, where the Damage CTRL leader will be competing in the women’s MITB ladder matchup. The former Grand Slam champion previously won the MITB briefcase in 2019.

During the interview, Bayley would be asked what she would do if she won the briefcase.

First of all, I don’t know what happens. I go off instinct, alright. I go off reactions, I go off gut. So I don’t know who I’d cash it on. I don’t even know who would be champion at that point. I just know that I would win.

Later, Bayley would be asked to name her Mount Rushmore of female wrestlers. While a few of her choices were immediate she admits that one pick constantly changes.

Sasha Banks, Lita, Trish Stratus. The last one always changes but right now, I’m gonna say Chyna. It always changes but she’s up there.

Tomorrow’s event takes place in London, which is believed to be the country that originated the “Hey Bayley” chants. Bayley would be asked about this and whether the NXT Takeover London event from 2015 is where it all started.

I believe so. I was talking about that with somebody else. I think that was the first time it really came about. And then it kind of trickled in other live events when we came here, it even trickled a little bit to the states like Detroit and Chicago, and tried to do it wasn’t quite the same.

You can check out the full interview here.