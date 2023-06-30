Thanks to Graham Easterby for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England:

* Becky Lynch defeated Piper Niven. Zoey Stark attacked Lynch to set up the next match

* Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

* Matt Riddle and Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

* Dominik Mysterio defeated Ricochet. Rhea Ripley assisted Dominik at times. Massive heat for Dominik all evening

* Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in a Newcastle Street Fight. Cody hit a long superplex through a table at one point

Intermission

* Bronson Reed defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley retained over Natalya

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retained over Damian Priest in the main event. After the match, Rollins took the mic for a speech but Finn Balor attacked him

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.