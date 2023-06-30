Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio are set to headline WWE Money In the Bank.

A new report from PWInsider notes that the current plan is for Rhodes vs. Mysterio to close Saturday’s Money In the Bank Premium Live Event. For those who missed it earlier today, you can click here for a big spoiler that is likely related to why Rhodes vs. Mysterio is the Money In the Bank main event.

Saturday’s opener has not been confirmed, but it’s likely that the show will kick off with one of the Money In the Bank Ladder Matches. It will be interesting to see where The Bloodline Civil War is on the card.

The 2023 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event will take place tomorrow, July 1, from The O2 Arena in London, England. Below is the current card:

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Matt Riddle vs. GUNTHER (c)

Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c)

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

IYO SKY vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

The Bloodline Civil War Match

The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.