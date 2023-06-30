The first segment and matches have been revealed for next Friday’s post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross feud will continue next week as the two face off in singles action. This will be a rematch from the May 26 SmackDown, which saw AJ defeat Kross. The June 16 SmackDown then saw Kross and Scarlett defeat AJ and Mia Yim.

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his title against Sheamus next Friday. Theory has feuded with The Brawling Brutes for the past month, and will face Ridge Holland in non-title action on tonight’s show. Theory last defended on the June 9 SmackDown, where he retained over Jey Uso. Theory previously retained over Sheamus on the May 26 SmackDown after an assist from Pretty Deadly.

Next week’s SmackDown will also see Grayson Waller appear for his MSG debut as he hosts WWE Hall of Famer Edge on The Grayson Waller Effect. This will be Edge’s second appearance since defeating Finn Balor in Hell In a Cell at WrestleMania 39. His last appearance came on the May 12 SmackDown, where he competed in a Triple Threat for the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament, with winner AJ Styles and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being advertised for next week’s SmackDown by the WWE and MSG websites. The WWE website has WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins advertised, while the MSG website has Finn Balor vs. Rollins advertised, likely as the dark main event.

You can click here for full spoilers to air on tonight’s SmackDown episode from London.

