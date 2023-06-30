Thanks to AJ Tran and Ben Smith for the following WWE SmackDown on FOX spoilers from The O2 Arena in London, England. These will air tonight on FOX and we will have live coverage of the taped broadcast at 8pm ET.

* The episode opened up with a graphic in memory of Darren Drozdov, who passed away today

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained over Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson in the opener. The back & forth match went in and out of the ring. Sami hit the Exploder to Wilson, then Owen hit a Stunner to Prince. Sami finished Wilson off with a Helluva Kick to get the pin to retain

* Megan Morant is backstage with Adam Pearce. The Brawling Brutes interrupt and Sheamus is looking for Solo Sikoa. Pearce books Ridge Holland vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in a non-title match but Holland wants a title shot if he wins. Pearce says Holland will be in contention for the title if he wins

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defeated Ridge Holland in a non-title match. Holland controlled a lot of the offense and knocked Theory to the floor at one point. Theory came back inn with a jab to the throat and a thrust kick, then the rolling dropkick for the pin. After the match, Theory attacked Holland until Sheamus made the save. Theory dodged a Brogue Kick and retreated

* Karrion Kross and Scarlett are backstage for a promo on AJ Styles. Kross says AJ is one of the most decorated Superstars of all time but he was gasping for air the last time they were in the ring. Kross says he beat AJ with just three moves and that felt phenomenal. Kross says it will be checkmate next week. Tik, Tok…

* A video on the history of The Bloodline aired

* Bayley defeated Shotzi. Bayley’s Money In the Bank spot was on the line in this match. Zelina Vega was shown backstage watching the match. Shotzi looked to get the pin but IYO SKY put Bayley’s foot on the rope to break the pin. Shotzi grabbed IYO to make her pay but Bayley took advantage and clawed Shotzi’s eyes, then hit a Rose Plant for the pin

* After a commercial, Shotzi confronted Bayley and IYO SKY backstage for a fight but they beat her up and slammed her on top of a table. Bayley then grabbed a pair of scissors and cut some of Shotzi’s hair

* Grayson Waller came out for The Grayson Waller Effect and introduced Logan Paul as a favorite to win Money In the Bank. They shook hands and Waller said this is as big of a guest as you can get. He asked what it would mean to have a guaranteed title shot and Paul said it would mean a lot as his dream is to win WWE gold. Paul said he will be able to call his own shot, to get payback on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, or take care of unfinished business with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, or maybe he will smack LA Knight with the briefcase. Knight interrupted and cut a promo for a pop. He respects Paul for what he’s done on social media but now he’s standing in a WWE ring. They had more words and Paul knocked Knight for being a manager after a 20 year career, saying Knight should be thanking him for mentioning him. Santos Escobar interrupted next. He said Knight thinks he’s already won, Paul says he wants to win, but Escobar needs to win. Escobar said he and Zelina Vega will be Mr. and Miss Money In the Bank of The LWO. Butch then came out and nailed a flying clothesline to Paul. Butch pounded on Paul while Escobar nailed a flying crossbody on Knight. Butch and Paul continued brawling out to the announce table as the show went to commercial

* Butch defeated Santos Escobar and LA Knight in a Triple Threat. The finish saw Knight argue with Logan Paul at ringside until Escobar went for a suicide dive on Knight but he hit Paul instead when Knight side-stepped. Escobar worked Butch over but Butch nailed a forearm in mid-air, then hit the Bitter End for the pin. After the match, Butch stood a ladder up in the ring but Knight tossed him to the floor. Knight climbed the ladder but Paul pulled him off and launched him into the ring post. Butch clotheslined Paul out of the ring and then climbed the ladder to retrieve the briefcase. The segment ended with Butch posing with the briefcase

* AJ Styles cut a backstage promo on Karrion Kross, saying he won by three moves because he broke the rules. AJ said if Kross can’t keep his poodle on a leash, then he has someone for her. AJ accepted the challenge for next week

* WWE Women’s Champion Asuka retained over Charlotte Flair by DQ. Bianca Belair was watching from the crowd. At one point Flair hit a moonsault on Asuka on the floor, then chopped her right in front of Belair. Belair pulled out her ticket for the seat, then Flair went for a big boot on Asuka but Asuka side-stepped and Flair hit Belair. Asuka kicked Flair and slammed her into the edge of the apron, but Asuka came over and attacked Asuka, which caused the DQ finish. After the match, Flair and Asuka had words at ringside. Flair put her hand up to hush Belair but Belair slapped her hand away. Flair put her hand up again but Belair attacked with punches. Flair ended up trying to ram Belair into the steel ring steps but Belair moved and Flair hit them. Asuka tried to kick Belair but Belair ducked and slammed her on top of the announce table with a KOD. Flair got back up but Belair slammed her onto Asuka on top of the table with another KOD

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns came out with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Reigns called on London to acknowledge him. He then addressed the issues within The Bloodline and his history with The Usos. Reigns went on praising himself as the only one, and said only he cares about his cousins, no one loves The Usos but him, no one gave them opportunities but him. Fans chanted “Roman sucks!” and he said what sucks is when family betrays you. Reigns went on and said The Usos need to bow down and apologize, and acknowledge him, then they all can move on. The Usos then came out to a pop. Jimmy Uso said they are past acknowledging and apologizing, they are done with The Bloodline, it’s all about consequences now. Jey Uso brought up how it’s been 3 years since Reigns was pinned, and Jimmy said that will change tomorrow night. Jey said Reigns will no longer be Tribal Chief when he loses. Jimmy and Jey don’t want to be Tribal Chief either, but they have someone in mind. Fans chant for Sikoa now. Reigns laughs at the idea but when he looks over, Sikoa isn’t laughing. Reigns lashes out at the crowd and then at Jey. Jey mushes Reigns in the face, right into a superkick by Jimmy. The Usos attack Sikoa but he fights them off and brawls with Jimmy. Jey drops Reigns before security and officials run down. Jey starts superkicking security but Reigns stops him with a Superman Punch, while Sikoa and Jimmy brawl into the crowd. Sikoa comes back to ringside as Reigns starts taking out security now but Jey runs the ring and hits a suicide dive, taking Reigns and Sikoa out to end the show

