Finn Balor was on the latest “After The Bell” podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the podcast, the former Universal Champion, who challenges Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at Money in the Bank on Saturday, talked about relying too much on The Demon gimmick.

“It became a crutch. I’ll hold my hand up and say I’m guilty of trying to please too many people and not please myself. The thing with that character, or even a lot of the stuff that I was doing in WWE in general, was a result of trying to please too many people, be it the creative team, the writing team, the merchandise team, the promotions team, the tickets team and not really pleasing myself.”

“When the demon character was conceived in Japan, it was something that didn’t really have a rhyme or reason, but it was just something that I felt I could express myself and mold myself better in the moment when I needed to go into that zone. When you bring it into the WWE Universe, it has to become something or it has to have a reason why this happens, why this transformation happens, and I feel like the more you try and explain something, the less sense that actually makes and the more ridiculous it becomes. For me, that was the crutch that I felt. It wasn’t necessarily the process of the paint or the creative part of trying to execute a different unique design every time, it was to try to keep so many people happy and not really staying true to myself and why I was doing it in the first place.”