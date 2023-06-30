There is once again talk of taking WWE NXT on the road.

WWE holds the occasional NXT Premium Live Event outside of Florida but a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there has been recent talk of taping the weekly NXT TV show on the road, away from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. There’s also talk of NXT running non-televised live events outside of Florida, but in smaller venues like the brand did when they were hosting the NXT Road Trip tours before the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s possible that these changes won’t take place until after Endeavor’s WWE – UFC merger is finalized later this year.

At one point NXT had two groups touring, one for the state of Florida, and another in various states across the country, which was branded as the NXT Road Trip tours. All touring stopped when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, but shows in the state of Florida resumed in the summer of 2022.

For those who missed it, you can click here for the latest on NXT becoming a major third brand for WWE and WWE putting out a more unpredictable product.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.