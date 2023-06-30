As we’ve noted, it’s believed that there will be more tie-ins with WWE NXT and the main roster as WWE CEO Nick Khan hopes to solidify NXT as a major third brand for the company. The goal in sending main roster Superstars to NXT is to use these stars to increase the ratings, and the recent experiment with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins feuding with Bron Breakker was seen as a huge success. This also applied to Baron Corbin’s feud with NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer adds that another another idea behind the tie-ins is to try and get the larger WWE TV audience more familiar with the NXT Superstars.

Furthermore, officials want to make NXT more unpredictable in the sense that you never know who will show up, which we saw this week with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. This also allows them to use wrestlers who aren’t doing anything on the main roster, as we’ve seen with Dana Brooke and Los Lotharios as of late.

WWE officials are said to be very encouraged by the recent NXT ratings.

