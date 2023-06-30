Bayley misses her best friend, Mercedes Moné.

The WWE star spoke about the CEO during a recent chat with the Gorilla Position. The former Grand-Slam Champion states that she really wants to get back into the ring with Moné, whether that be as a tag team or as an opponent.

I beg her every day. I beg her every chance…you know what, it doesn’t matter where it is. It doesn’t matter how it happens. I would love to one day step back in the ring with her. Whether it’s teaming with her, whether it’s against her. But right now, I just want whatever happiness she needs to feel, whatever she needs to accomplish her dreams, accomplish her goals. I’m just happy to see her happy.

Bayley and Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, were the inaugural WWE women’s tag team champions. They faced one another several times in their WWE careers, including marquee matchups at NXT Takeover Brooklyn 2015 and the 2020 edition of Hell in a Cell. Check out Bayley’s full interview below.

