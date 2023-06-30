Fuego Del Sol opens up about his time in AEW and how he got a chance to work with Cody Rhodes.

Del Sol and Rhodes briefly teamed up as “Too Fast Too Fuego,” which consisted of himself and “Fuego Two,” who was a wrestler that looked a lot like the American Nightmare. During an interview with Fightful, Del Sol says that the entire push for that team was thanks to the former AEW EVP.

I’m still flabbergasted this happened. You know, one of Tony’s favorite wrestlers is Orange Cassidy, but he’s really not, I wouldn’t say, huge into comedy. It’s not something he leans into and this is very comedic. I feel like that’s a side that Fuego Two had is that he liked to get crazy on vlogs and such and this would have never been possible without a special EVP making it happen at the time. If he wouldn’t have pitched it, if he wouldn’t have pushed so hard for it, it would have never happened and it was a chance for Fuego Two to get reps. A lot of times EVPs are doing things on the show that are not wrestling and you want to wrestle. You want to get those reps in. So hey, why not go team up with Fuego, be Fuego Too and let’s have some fun while also getting some cardio going. So that’s why there was so many pitches and other people were like, ‘Maybe I can be for Fuego three. But at the end of the day, this was a Cody Rhodes project that was for Cody. It was pitched by Cody. It was done by Cody. I had no say. I was just riding the roller coaster, as I would say, of Too Fast, Too Fuego. If he wasn’t in the position that he was in I don’t know if this ever would have happened. But because of that, he got me booked on the show every week, which got me doing vlog bits every week, which just continued to grow and evolve my character and grow my status online.

Del Sol would be asked about potentially using Fuego Two now that he’s a free agent. He says that he most likely won’t since he doesn’t want to be a comedy wrestler.

I don’t know. I mean, here’s the deal, I would never use Fuego Two again and I think you know, Fuego Two’s gone missing. But I think he now would have evolved past that character as well. It was a lane for me to do comedic stuff because when you’re getting beaten in two minutes, it’s a way to be remembered, trying to make a moment out of something. But I have never strived to be a comedic wrestler. I definitely take pride in being able to all facets of professional wrestling—serious, comedic, extreme, technical, I feel like I’m very confident that I could do it all. But that’s not a lane that I would like to stick down, you know? So while it was fun, I don’t think they have to worry about me trying to bring the character back anytime. I would also be professional and ask if that was a plan later on in the future. But they’ve been very good about renting people’s names and such. AEW is incredible. They still have that indie mindset and that indie soul when it started. I don’t know if they own it, but I think they would allow me to use it if I was respectful about it, but I don’t plan on using anytime soon.

Elsewhere in the interview, Del Sol shared some stories about his time in AEW and how much he owes to fans. You can check out a full recap here.