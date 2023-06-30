Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air on a tape delay from The O2 Arena in London, England with the go-home build for WWE Money In the Bank.

SmackDown will be taped this afternoon in London and we will have live spoilers at around 2:30pm ET. Please e-mail us if you’re attending the show and would like to help with live spoilers.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight’s SmackDown:

* WWE Women’s Champion Asuka defends against Charlotte Flair

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defend against Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

* Logan Paul appears on The Grayson Waller Effect to discuss Money In the Bank

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears for the final build to The Bloodline Civil War at Money In the Bank with The Usos vs. Reigns and Solo Sikoa

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live spoilers at around 2:30pm ET, then for live coverage of the taped broadcast at 8pm ET.

