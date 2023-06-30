Xavier Woods made an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the podcast, Woods reflected on getting rejected by WWE when he first applied there. He has since found great success as a member of The New Day alongside Kofi Kingston and Big E.

“When I sent my stuff the first time, I sent a full resume, cover letter, all that stuff, and got made fun of by a bunch of people. It’s like, is this not a job? This is what I was taught. It’s a profession. I’m supposed to come to you and speak to you respectfully and show you where I’ve worked before and what I’ve done and why I should be working here. I don’t understand why I’m getting made fun of, but I did that and brought stuff to them. WWE was the only group that sent me a letter back. I sent them to indies all across the place and overseas and WWE was the first place to send me one. They just told me at this time, you’re not the type that we’re looking for. We’re looking for guys over six feet tall, but try again in a few years.”

“I got lucky enough to get a job at TNA like six months before I graduated college. Once my run ended there, I sent my stuff to WWE again, and luckily, like they said, they remembered me sending in the resume last time because nobody had ever brought resumes. They would just send tapes or DVDs. Remember LightScribe DVDs? I took my eight by 10 and LightScribed it on the DVD with my name, my phone number, my contact, and all that stuff. If you wanted to contact me, you could have because it was all over that folder. They said they remembered that and then the fact that I went somewhere else to try to get some more experience. They appreciated that. I got the tryout and then it just kind of kind of went from there.”