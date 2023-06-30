One of the most anticipated pay-per-views in the WWE calendar is this weekend. In the O2 Arena in London, there are some very promising matches on the card. From the Money in the Bank ladder matches all the way to the “Bloodline Civil War”, the card promises to provide an action-packed few hours of entertainment. Here are our predictions for every match on the card:

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Zelina Vega vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley or Shotzi vs. Iyo Sky vs. Trish Stratus)

This match has had two main storylines leading up to it: the feud between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch, and the tension between Damage CTRL (Iyo and Bayley). With no malice in my heart when I say this, Zelina Vega and Zoey Stark have no chance of winning this. To me, the only genuine contenders are the four women mentioned previously. I could see either member of Damage CTRL taking the win to set up their inevitable split, but I’ll have to go with Iyo as she rises up the card for this one.

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

To get this out of the way, I am just going to state it plainly. I want Dominik to win this match. WWE has the chance to do the funniest thing imaginable and could have Cody Rhodes lose to the most undeserving person on the roster. WWE clearly wants Cody to have more pitstops on his road to “finishing the story”, and if they are really going to have the story go this way, Dominik is the best heel to hand Rhodes another loss. Plus, it would be the most WWE move ever to have their hottest babyface go on a losing streak after everyone begged for him to dethrone Roman Reigns. Biases aside, I actually do think Dominik will win this through a dusty finish possibly involving Brock Lesnar.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Tag Team Championship

Liv Morgan is extremely popular, and she has just returned. I still think Rousey and Baszler will beat their opponents in a dominant fashion. Rousey is simply a bigger star and I think these titles were given to her just so she has a place on every card. This one isn’t really going to have anyone guessing.

Gunther (c) vs. Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental Championship

Gunther is on the run of a lifetime, and it would be a shame to end that here. Riddle is undeniably a star, but he is not the guy to beat Gunther right now. The quality of this IC title reign, for my money, is the best reign in the championship’s history. Riddle will put up a good fight, but the Ring General will prove dominant again. This could easily be the match of the night, given Gunther’s track record as of late.

Men’s Money in the Bank Match: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

This is easily one of the most unpredictable matches on the card and one of the most unpredictable MITB matches in the past few years. The undeniable rise of LA Knight, WWE’s reported liking of the Judgement Day stable, and well, Logan Paul’s push all make up for a “pick-em” match. WWE could make a very WWE decision and have Logan Paul win, and some fans would get very upset (we know how Triple H loves his heat).

I argue, however, this might be the right decision. Logan is one of the most explosive athletes in the ring and he brings a lot of star power. Knight would be the more fan-oriented winner given how over he is, but Paul would be the best choice to garner a lot of buzz. I’ll go with LA Knight for this match simply because the fans are dying to see him be given a chance at the main event.

Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor for the World Heavyweight Championship

The uphill battle for Seth Rollins to make this title actually mean something carries on. In a match where both guys could easily work MOTN for their first go-around, these men are saddled with a secondary title they have to work against the grain to get over. If any two men could do it, though, it’s these guys. Despite the match probably being good to great, the finish will never really be in any doubt. Seth is just getting started in his reign, and Balor hasn’t been taken seriously as a main event threat for years leading up to this feud. When Seth inevitably wins, hopefully, Balor will continue to be booked as a top star and take something along with him in defeat.

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

There is going to be so much monologuing throughout this match. People will still call it cinema, of course, but hopefully, the in-ring action will equal the amount of time and care they’ve put into building the actual match. WWE, and the Bloodline, have had a great time building matches with plenty of investment from fans, but ultimately have sort of stumbled at the finish line. Countless times we’ve seen fans tell WWE “This guy is the one to topple the Bloodline” and the trigger has never been pulled.

Has it always been the plan for the Bloodline to collapse rather than be conquered? Is the Bloodline actually over? My gut says Roman will go over (shocker, I know) and put everyone right back into their place. My heart says Jey finally pins Roman to set up their big singles match at Summerslam. Either seems feasible but for my official prediction, I’ll have to go with The Usos picking up the victory.

Thanks for reading and let me know what you guys think about the matches on this card in the comments or @wewanttablez on Twitter. Which are you looking forward to most? Do you think the bloodline will finally come crashing down? I think Money in the Bank could be one of the most fun shows of the year so far. Outside of the Rumble, this has always been my favorite stipulation in WWE’s calendar.