WWE has announced Ridge Holland vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in a non-title match for tonight’s SmackDown from London.

WWE also announced LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar, plus Bayley vs. Shotzi with Bayley’s Money In the Bank spot on the line. These two matches were originally announced for last week’s show but pulled at the last minute.

Tonight’s SmackDown is currently being taped from the O2 Arena in London. You can click here for live spoilers. Below is the updated card for tonight’s Money In the Bank go-home broadcast:

* Ridge Holland vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in a non-title match

* LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar

* Bayley vs. Shotzi with Bayley’s Money In the Bank spot on the line

* WWE Women’s Champion Asuka defends against Charlotte Flair

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defend against Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

* Logan Paul appears on The Grayson Waller Effect to discuss Money In the Bank

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears for the final build to The Bloodline Civil War at Money In the Bank with The Usos vs. Reigns and Solo Sikoa

