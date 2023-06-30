Dominik Mysterio opens up about his mother and sister getting involved in the storyline he had with his father, Rey Mysterio, ahead of WrestleMania 39.

The Judgment Day member discussed this topic during a recent interview on Inside the Ropes, where he explained that going after his family would get under Rey’s skin more.

I think I just knew. I had done everything under the sun to try and get under his skin, when it came to slapping him, I tore his mask off, I got involved in every way possible. But I knew as soon as I got mama involved, it was game over. Even at home when I was a kid, disciplining was always mom. But when dad would always come home, it was always dad. But when dad was home, there were certain things where we knew it was a big deal, where we would ask dad or dad would get us in trouble, and he would be like, ‘Go talk to your mom.’ So we knew that mom was always the final straw.

Dominik recalls the interaction he had with his mother on SmackDown, joking that he never would have struck his mother but considered having Rhea Ripley bodyslam her if necessary.

When I found out that they were gonna be on SmackDown, I was like, ‘This is where I can really push some buttons.’ I do a lot of things and I say a lot of things. I would never actually hit my mother, maybe, unless she pushes the correct button on me, I would never actually touch my mom. I would have maybe Mami bodyslam her if necessary, but I would never touch my mom. As soon as I got in her face and yelled at her, I knew that was a button that was gonna be pushed on my dad.

At WrestleMania Dominik dumped a cup of water on his sister’s head. He reflects on the moment and says that he had to do what he had to do.

Even with my sister at the match at WrestleMania, it was very on-the-fly. Like I said, I saw her holding this cup, and I was originally going to just take it and drink the water that was in it. It was clear, it could have been tequila, it could have been water, it could have been vodka. Who knows? My sister, she’s a loose cannon, so you don’t really know what you’re getting with her. So I grabbed it, and it didn’t smell funky, so I was like, oh, here we go. There wasn’t too much in there, so I was like, ‘If I drink this, it’s not gonna do anything for me, so I just poured it in her face.’ She wasn’t too happy about it, but I had to do what I had to do.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dominik spoke about his WWE debut back in 2020 and how he was originally supposed to go through NXT. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)