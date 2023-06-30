The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently released some notes regarding last Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view, as well as some general notes from the past week of AEW programming. Highlights are below.

-Tony Khan announced that the streaming PPV buys for Forbidden Door 2 were higher than last year’s show and the previous month’s Double or Nothing event. Specific numbers were not disclosed, but the 2022 Forbidden Door did 141,000 buys so somewhere near/above that area. The show was not listed among the top Google searches for Sunday.

-The second week of Collision saw a decrease in viewership and this past Wednesday’s Dynamite saw the lowest demo rating for Dynamite in three years. There is speculation that an extensive programming schedule played into these numbers.

-As noted, the company drew its largest gate in history at Forbidden Door 2 by pulling in $1.2 million dollars. They had 13,600 fans with 13,100 paid attendees. This makes it the largest gate for a pro wrestling event in North American history that wasn’t put on by WWE. The only other event to achieve this feat was the 2019 NJPW/ROH Supercard of Honor event from Madison Square Garden, which pulled in $1.1 million dollars.

-While the gate numbers are far below major WWE events, they did top the 2023 Elimination Chamber event featuring Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn, as well as some historic events like Hulk Hogan & Paul Orndorff show from Exhibition Stadium.