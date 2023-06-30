WWE star Shayna Baszler recently spoke with Billboard about her love of the classic rock band KISS. The former two-time NXT women’s champion and current reigning undisputed women’s tag champion (w/Ronda Rousey) shares that her father took her to a KISS concert when she was young and has been obsessed with them ever since.

I’m in this tag-team right now with Ronda [Rousey], who has a very iconic entrance song, so it just makes sense that we come out to that. But as far as [my first entrance song] “Loyalty Is Everything” — if I’m being honest, I didn’t like it at first, but it actually really grew on me to the point that I almost didn’t wanna change it when it was time. I know fans really loved that song, too, because they still kind of complain about the new one, “Limb By Limb.” But the thing with “Limb by Limb” is that when I was wrestling in the indies — I’m a huge Kiss fan. They were, like, my first favorite band. My dad took me to a concert when I was real young, and I was like, ‘These guys are so cool! There’s fire!’

Baszler loved KISS so much that she convinced WWE to use a cover version of her favorite song, ‘God of Thunder,’ as inspiration for her current theme.

‘God of Thunder’ was a song that I used as an entrance. But I needed something a lot heavier, so I found this band called EXCRUCIATION that did a cover of ‘God of Thunder’, and I came out to their song — their version of it. When I was ping-ponging with WWE about a new entrance song, I sent them this track, and if you listen to this EXCRUCIATION version of ‘God of Thunder’ and the song “Limb By Limb,” you’ll see where it comes from. It’s very much inspired by that. “God of Thunder ” — my indie theme — is very much the mood that I was talking about that I love, and feel like I’m coming out to. I had a hand in it and I like it.

Baszler and Rousey will be defending the women’s tag titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at tomorrow’s Money In The Bank premium live event. The full card can be found here.