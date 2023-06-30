Finn Balor has never felt more creative in WWE.

The Demon Prince spoke on this topic during an appearance on the After The Bell podcast, which Balor used to promote his world title showdown with Seth Rollins at this Saturday’s Money In The Bank premium live event. Balor begins by discussing his current run as a member of the Judgment Day and how he finally feels reinvigorated on the main roster. He adds that this type of character is what he was trying to do in NXT three years ago before COVID-19 took away audiences.

I feel like it’s reinvigorated me on a personal level. I don’t really wanna speak too much from a professional level, I haven’t really completed that stage of the journey yet. I feel personally that I’m back enjoying my work, I feel refreshed. I feel invigorated. I feel creative again, and it’s something that I haven’t really had the chance to fully explore this type of character on Raw or SmackDown. It’s something I wanted to really do on a second run in NXT, but when we lost interaction with the crowd, we kinda had to tweak and adjust course to change the character because of no audience in the arena. This is the version of the Prince that I wanted to deliver in NXT three years ago.

Balor has played a heel many times in his career, including in NJPW where he launched the Bullet Club. He tells After The Bell that playing a bad guy is something that he was born to do.

This has been the goal since I’ve first put on a pair of wrestling boots. I was born to be a heel and when I started this at eighteen years old, I was a heel for years upon years. It wasn’t till I came to NXT during my first run, that I started to learn or taught how to be a babyface and it was something that was very much a WWE directive, that’s how they saw me. That’s not really how I see myself, so it’s been very much an exploratory couple months for me, kinda getting back to what I feel I do best, or at least what makes me happiest in the ring. I don’t know if it’s what I do best, but it’s what I enjoy the most. I’ve really thrived personally in the last couple of months as well.

Elsewhere in the interview, Balor spoke about his use of the “Demon” and how it became a crutch for him on the main roster. You can read about that here.

