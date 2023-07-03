Jey Uso vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly set to headline WWE SummerSlam in August.

Saturday’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event closed with Jey and Jimmy Uso defeating Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Jey pinned Reigns for the win, which was the first time Reigns had been pinned or submitted since December 15, 2019, when he lost a TLC Match to Baron Corbin at the 2019 WWE TLC event via pinfall. Now multiple sources, including the Wrestling Observer and @WRKDWrestling, are reporting that Reigns will defend against Jey in Detroit.

It was noted by Better Wrestling Experience that “big calls” are being made for The Bloodline’s closure chapter and that the next few weeks “will be crazy” for the build up to SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit.

A new report from Ringside News disputes this, noting that The Bloodline creative is handled by Reigns, Paul Heyman, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, and SmackDown Vice President Ryan Callahan, with from help Senior Writers Michael Kirshenbaum and Chad Barbash, and that no one else is “calling for anything to happen with The Bloodline because their creative input wouldn’t matter.” It was also said that WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes “is the producer of their matches and his opinion therefore is also involved in Bloodline storylines” but after Hayes “it stops there.”

Regarding The Bloodline Civil War Match on Saturday, it was noted by @Wrestlevotes that there was a feeling of trepidation from a high-ranking member of the WWE creative team in crafting the finish that saw Jey pin Reigns.

“A strong argument that Reigns shouldn’t be pinned prior to losing the title was present throughout the process,” the report stated.

This update is interesting as going into Money In the Bank it was noted that WWE had two very drastic finishes in mind for the match, and that the creative team seemed split on the decision.

