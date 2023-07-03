Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer gave his thoughts on LA Knight, who has been compared to the likes of The Rock and Steve Austin due to the way he sounds and acts on WWE television.

Nash thinks Knight is a ripoff of The Rock.

“Am I the only one that sees like an absolute rip off of The Rock to the point when he cut the promo on fu**ing Logan Paul or whatever the fu** his name is. The only thing he didn’t do is turn the motherfu**er sideways. Jesus Christ, does everybody have amnesia? There’s nothing original.”

