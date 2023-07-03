All Elite Wrestling released its first-ever video game, AEW Fight Forever, last week on all major platforms (Xbox One, Xbox One Series S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Switch).

The game has been met with negative reviews despite having mostly positive gameplay feedback due to the lack of deep modes.

Kenny Omega was part of the development process of the game and recently took to Twitter to respond to one fan who was giving feedback:

“As someone who plays a ton of fighting games and FPS, I’ll always encourage fixes and rebalancing when situations like these turn up. There will be continued support for the game so all this feedback and suggestions are great! Thank you!”