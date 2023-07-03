Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff gave the four names on the WCW Mount Rushmore of heels, a spinoff of the Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling.

He named Vader, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and Kevin Sullivan. He then looked at the contributions of Vader and Sullivan.

“You gotta put Vader on there because in his day he was such a huge man that could do so many amazing things,” Bischoff continued. “And he was believable. He was a believable, credible heel.” “I’d throw Kevin [Sullivan] up there because he had so much to do with a lot of the things that worked when it worked,” Bischoff admitted. “He booked a lot of [the heat] so you gotta give him that nod.”

