Second Gear Crew’s 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice vs. The Calling (Delirious & ???) has been announced for this Saturday’s MLW Fusion TV tapings. MLW issued the following:

Second Gear Crew vs. The Calling

July 8 in Philly

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Second Gear Crew’s 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice vs. The Calling (Delirious & ???) at the FUSION TV taping portion of the July 8 Never Say Never event Saturday, July 8 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

The Second Gear Crew rolled up into MLW this winter, drinking Coors Light, raising hell, and waging war against The Calling.

From their clash in the War Chamber to battling on the streets of South Philly as flaming tables erupted, these Highwaymen have quickly become some of MLW’s most popular wrestlers.

Promising a reckoning is coming for The Calling, 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice have called out The Calling for a hardcore brawl in South Philly… and they have accepted!

Delirious and one of Raven’s mysterious gas-masked “talons” look to unleash total destruction this Saturday when MLW returns to the 2300 Arena.

Expect total anarchy when the SCG and Calling collide!

The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

NEVER SAY NEVER FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Hammerstone (champion) vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

National Openweight Championship

Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman

Fans Bring The Weapons! World Tag Team Championship

The Samoan SWAT Team (champions) vs. The Calling

Timothy Thatcher vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

MLW World Featherweight Title vs. wXw World Women’s Title:

Delmi Exo vs. Ava Everett

Country Whipping Match!

Mance Warner vs. Sam Adonis

B3CCA performs LIVE!

First 2 rounds of the 2023 OPEN DRAFT!

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

SCRAMBLE MATCH!

Willie Mack vs. O’Shay Edwards vs. Ken Broadway vs. Love, Doug vs. Nolo Kitano

1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice vs. The Calling’s Delirious & ???

TRIOS TAG ENCOUNTER!

Microman & Mane Event vs. The FBI & Jesus Rodriguez

Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford

Gene Snisky in action!

Tiara James debut

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

BOMAYE Fight Club

Mr. Thomas

Matt Striker

Mandy León

Mister Saint Laurent

Sam Laterna

Plus MORE

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

*** SPECIAL 7PM FUSION TV TAPING START TIME ***

FITE+ Premium Live Event broadcast begins at 8PM ET.

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Fusion Showtime

8:00 p.m.: MLW premium live event on FITE+

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

MORE ABOUT THE 2300 ARENA

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. The 2300 Arena also hosts fashion shows, corporate and private parties, political rallies, conventions and more.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

