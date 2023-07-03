WWE presented the Money in the Bank premium live event this past Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, England, with The Usos beating Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa in the Bloodline Civil War Match that served as the main event.

Other top bouts featured on the card included WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retaining over Finn Balor, Damian Priest winning the Men’s Money in the Bank Match, and IYO SKY winning the Women’s Money in the Bank Match.

Wade Barrett shared a video of an intense Michael Cole calling the action: