Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave high praise to former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and the star power he brings to AEW.

“I’ve watched Kenny Omega perform and this dude — he can work, man,” Booker T said. “You’ve never heard me say anything negative towards Kenny Omega, just because he can work. He’s come out, he’s had his moment to where he’s not just in his wrestling mode, and you’ve got to respect a guy who wants to perform at that level as well. But inside that squared circle, Kenny Omega is second to none. He’s just that good.” “He’s different man, he’s different,” Booker T said. “He’s set himself apart from just about everybody else out there. You know who Kenny Omega is. I’ve always said, when your name gets there before you do, you’re a star. People, I think, know who Kenny Omega is around the world,” he added, “even if they don’t watch wrestling. If they hear the name Kenny Omega, they’re going to connect him with professional wrestling. That’s the way I see it.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc