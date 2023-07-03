Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer noted he wishes he could’ve wrestled CM Punk during his last stint in WWE.

The original plans for WWE Night of Champions in 2011 would have seen them square off. However, after Nash failed a physical examination, the bout was nixed.

“I never got that match with Punk, I wish I had that.“You know what, though? I’ve been blessed, man. I went out for 8 or 9 years of my life and was across a Hall of Famer almost every night, so I don’t have too many [regrets].

Quotes via Wrestling Inc