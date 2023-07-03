An IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match was booked at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event when SANADA retained the title over Jungle Boy.

The match lasted just over 10 minutes. Post-match, Jungle Boy turned heel by attacking HOOK, leading to them feuding.

Dave Meltzer shared an interesting stat in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter regarding the bout. The was the shortest IWGP Heavyweight Title match in nearly two decades.