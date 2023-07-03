AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,314 tickets and there are 1,789 left. The set up is for 7,103. Here is the updated card for the show:

Blind Eliminator Tournament quarterfinals: Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin

Blind Eliminator Tournament quarterfinals: MJF & Adam Cole vs. ???

Jon Moxley segment

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament quarterfinals: Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta