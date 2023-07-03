The cards for both nights of NJPW Strong Independence Day have been set.

AEW’s Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley will take part in the shows. The events take place on July 4 and July 5, with them airing on NJPW World. Here are the cards:

NJPW Strong Independence Day Night One

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: TJP & Francesco Akira defend against Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors

Exciting Encounter Doomsday No DQ match: Jon Moxley & Homicide vs. El Desperado & Jun Kasai

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defend against Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd

Eddie Kingston & Rocky Romero vs. KENTA & Gedo

Tom Lawlor vs. Kosei Fujita

Lance Archer, Alex Zayne & Ryohei Oiwa vs. JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

Bad Dude Tito vs. The DKC

Willow Nightingale & Momo Kohgo vs. Giulia & Thekla

Pre-Show Match: Ryusuke Taguchi, YOH & Oskar Leube vs. Kengo, Dragon Libre & Takahiro Katori

NJPW Strong Independence Day Night Two

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: KENTA defends against Eddie Kingston

Final Death match: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado

IWGP Tag Team Championship: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defend against Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd

NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Willow Nightingale defends against Giulia

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii & The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

Lance Archer & Alex Zayne vs. Bad Dude Tito & Kosei Fujita

Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors vs. YOH & Rocky Romero

Homicide & Ryohei Oiwa vs. TJP & Francesco Akira

JR Kratos vs. OSkar Leube

Pre-Show Match: Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & Boltin Oleg vs. Dragon Libre, Takahiro Katori & Rekka