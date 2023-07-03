The cards for both nights of NJPW Strong Independence Day have been set.
AEW’s Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley will take part in the shows. The events take place on July 4 and July 5, with them airing on NJPW World. Here are the cards:
NJPW Strong Independence Day Night One
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: TJP & Francesco Akira defend against Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors
Exciting Encounter Doomsday No DQ match: Jon Moxley & Homicide vs. El Desperado & Jun Kasai
NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defend against Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd
Eddie Kingston & Rocky Romero vs. KENTA & Gedo
Tom Lawlor vs. Kosei Fujita
Lance Archer, Alex Zayne & Ryohei Oiwa vs. JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
Bad Dude Tito vs. The DKC
Willow Nightingale & Momo Kohgo vs. Giulia & Thekla
Pre-Show Match: Ryusuke Taguchi, YOH & Oskar Leube vs. Kengo, Dragon Libre & Takahiro Katori
NJPW Strong Independence Day Night Two
NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: KENTA defends against Eddie Kingston
Final Death match: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado
IWGP Tag Team Championship: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defend against Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd
NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Willow Nightingale defends against Giulia
Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii & The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs
Lance Archer & Alex Zayne vs. Bad Dude Tito & Kosei Fujita
Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors vs. YOH & Rocky Romero
Homicide & Ryohei Oiwa vs. TJP & Francesco Akira
JR Kratos vs. OSkar Leube
Pre-Show Match: Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & Boltin Oleg vs. Dragon Libre, Takahiro Katori & Rekka